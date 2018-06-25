Testing of Myslyvets UGV Proceeding in Ukraine

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 25, 2018)

KYIV --- Testing of a new armed unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) is continuing in Ukraine. Recently, the Ukrainian armed forces performed a successful test of the Ukroboronprom Myslyvets (Hunter) UGV.



This UGV can perform reconnaissance missions, but is also outfitted with weaponry including an automatic grenade launcher, a portable missile launcher and cannons.



Once testing is completed, the Myslyvets UGV will be adopted by the Ukrainian military. This UGV is expected to deploy to the combat area near Donbas.



