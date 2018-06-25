SPAWAR Delivers State-of-the-Art Communication Facility to CJTF-HOA

(Source: US Navy; issued June 25, 2018)

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) delivered scalable, turnkey enterprise information and communication systems for a new joint headquarters facility to Commander, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti June 14.



The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SSC) Atlantic joint command and operations center team designed, planned, engineered and integrated command, control, communication, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and information technology (IT) capabilities for the headquarters, joint intelligence center (JIC) and joint operations center (JOC).



"We listened to the warfighter and developed a state-of-the-art facility that not only meets the needs of today, but is scalable in design for the needs of tomorrow," said Dave McLaughlin, SSC Atlantic joint command and operations center team lead. "The C4ISR solution incorporates industry best practices while maintaining data integrity for system operation and administration, and is aligned with projected future requirements for both command and operations centers."



The SPAWAR military construction (MILCON) C4ISR/IT integration team defined C4ISR and IT requirements through partnership with U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and CJTF-HOA, programmed funding with resource sponsors to align C4ISR and IT system integration, and defined installation requirements with Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) for facility design and construction.



"The facility consolidates vital C4ISR functions to support USAFRICOM East Africa operations, and is a testament to enduring stakeholder engagement and partnering," said Marc Schweighofer, SPAWAR MILCON C4ISR/IT integration program manager. "The SPAWAR team worked closely with all of the CJTF-HOA commanders over the duration of this project, diligently capturing customer needs to create a 'best of breed' C4ISR solution. The final product is a scalable platform that will meet forward deployed commander needs for years to come."



The facility supports forward deployed CJTF-HOA staff, commanding officer, administrative, intelligence and operations personnel as well as Camp Lemonnier functions, and will optimize the JTF commander's ability to execute missions by bringing together functions currently dispersed throughout the base into one location.



"Countless hours of design, construction, IT build-out and commissioning resulted in a cutting-edge operational facility capable of providing significantly enhanced command and control and situational awareness to the CJTF-HOA team," said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Zana, CJTF-HOA deputy commanding general. "Additionally, the new facility will aid the CJTF-HOA and AFRICOM commanders in making decisions that affect U.S. military missions and operations in the East African region."



CJTF-HOA is a multinational task force dedicated to countering the spread of terrorism and supporting legitimate governments in the Horn of Africa region. The JOC watch team, alongside interagency and foreign liaison partners, monitors activities in the region on a continuous basis and provides real time decision-quality information to the commander to aid in commanding, controlling and coordinating mission activities.



SPAWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities supporting naval, joint, coalition and other national missions. SPAWAR consists of more than 10,000 active duty military and civil service professionals located around the world and close to the fleet to keep SPAWAR at the forefront of research, engineering and acquisition to provide and sustain information warfare capabilities to the fleet.



-ends-

