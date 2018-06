Artillery Units Receive Latest Malka Self-Propelled Guns, Central Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued June 25, 2018)

An artillery formation stationed in Kemerovo region, Central Military District, receives 12 latest 203-mm Malka self-propelled guns in accordance with the State Defence Order.



Its fire rate is up to 3 round/min. A gun is intended to eliminate key objects at a distance of up to 50km.



The Malka gun is planned to be widely involved in the field training of artillery units at the Yurgensky training ground, Kemerovo region in July.



-ends-