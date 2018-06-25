Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 25, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $73,564,206 for modification P00037 to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-16-C-0004) to stand-up depots outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS) for the maintenance, repair, overhaul, and upgrade (MRO&U) of the F-35 aircraft.



This contract also provides for the procurement of support equipment, labor, and Autonomic Logistics Information System hardware required to stand up the F-35 OCONUS MRO&U capability.



Work will be performed in New South Wales, Australia (35 percent); Cameri, Italy (35 percent); Orlando, Florida (15 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (10 percent); and El Segundo, California (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2022.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Marine Corps and Navy); and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $73,564,206 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This effort combines purchases for the Air Force ($5,985,650; 8.1 percent), the Marine Corps ($3,046,396; 4.1 percent), Navy ($2,985,505, 4.1 percent) and non-DoD participants ($61,546,655; 83.7 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

