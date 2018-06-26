Territory Businesses to Help Deliver New Triton Aircraft Facilities

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued June 26, 2018)

The Turnbull Government will invest around $110 million at RAAF Base Tindal to support Australia’s cutting edge new MQ-4C Triton remotely piloted aircraft, with Northern Territory businesses in the box seat to help deliver the infrastructure project.



The Triton aircraft will significantly increase Australia’s ability to secure our borders and enhance our anti-submarine warfare and maritime strike capability.



The unmanned aircraft can support missions of over 24 hours while covering an area of over one million square nautical miles; an area larger than Western Australia.



The Minister for Defence, Senator the Hon Marise Payne and Senator for the Northern Territory, Senator the Hon Nigel Scullion said the Triton will require new hangars, administration and support facilities to be built at Tindal.



“These facilities works will be tendered in a way that will ensure that Northern Territory businesses are best placed to succeed in delivering these facilities,” Minister Payne said.



“The successful prime contractor will be required to implement a Local Industry Capability Plan (LICP) that will ensure small-to-medium businesses in the Northern Territory have the best opportunity to compete and win work.”



“The LICP is a successful Turnbull Government initiative that ensures local businesses can take advantage of the opportunities arising from our Defence infrastructure projects,” Minister Payne said.



Senator Scullion said the Turnbull Government was committed to supporting businesses and workers in the Top End.



“This is the Turnbull Government’s jobs and growth agenda at work. We are investing $8 billion in Defence facilities over the next decade and we are ensuring that local trades and suppliers have every opportunity to participate in this work,” Senator Scullion said.



“This is another demonstration of our commitment to Australia’s long-term national security, and our commitment to supporting Northern Territory business.”



