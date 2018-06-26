Indra and Codaltec to Develop the First Air Defense System In Colombia, Fully Manufactured in Latin America

MADRID --- The Corporación de Alta Tecnología para la Defensa (High-Tech Defense Corporation - CODALTEC) of Colombia and Indra, the technology and consulting company, will embark on the development of a cutting-edge air defense system that will meet the Colombian requirements and potentially those of other countries in the region.



It is the first system with these characteristics developed in Latin America, as a result of the success of the collaboration between Indra and CODALTEC.



Both companies have worked hand-in-hand since they signed the first cooperation and technology transfer agreement in 2014. This agreement ended last year with a significant achievement after CODALTEC delivered an advanced high-mobility tactical radar, TADER (Tactical Air Defense Radar) to the Colombian Air Force, which had been specially designed to detect aircraft flying at a low altitude.



In addition, this is the first military air surveillance radar that has been fully manufactured in Colombia and which will be marketed by CODALTEC in the region.



After this significant achievement, the corporation has chosen Indra again as the best possible partner to take the next step; to become the first Latin American company with the capacity to lead the integration of an air defense system.



The project represents a qualitative leap that will contribute to further accelerate the increase of the capacities of the Colombian defense industry, along with all other initiatives of the Grupo Social y Empresarial de la Defensa (Social and Business Group for Defense - GSED), which is clearly the benchmark in the region, and which will strengthen the sovereignty and technological autonomy of the country.



Therefore, CODALTEC will become a member of the exclusive circle of companies with the capacity to market air defense systems, which require a high degree of knowledge and specialization for their development.



Colombian technology to protect the air space



To address this challenge, Indra and CODALTEC have extended their collaboration to the development of Command and Control systems, the technology field in which Indra is a global leader. This system will receive the data provided by different sensors and merge it to present a comprehensive and integrated vision of the real scenario for military officers. Therefore, the system will be capable of immediately detecting any risk and deploying the necessary actions to neutralize it.



The TADER radar will be a key element of the sensor network in the future CODALTEC air defense system. In addition, the system will be fully interoperable with any other type of subsystem, so it can incorporate new capabilities as they appear in the future or integrate the equipment used by the Armed Forces of other countries.



This scalability and flexibility will be a key element for the commercial success of the solution, since it will be adapted to the specific needs of each customer. CODALTEC may deliver a system adapted to each need, either to protect a given area or as a shield for the air space of an entire country.



Indra, 2,000 professionals in Colombia



To achieve these objectives, the Corporation will receive Indra's support, a leading company in the global Defense market. Currently, Indra's Radars and systems protect the Southwest flank of Europe, under the command of the Atlantic Alliance (NATO). The excellent quality and high capabilities of its radars have also led Indra to become the main provider of radars to the NATO. Its systems protect the sky in countries across the five continents.



The company is also working on the development of a space surveillance system that can detect uncontrolled objects orbiting in space. This system will feature one of the most powerful radars in Europe: it will detect objects at a distance of 2,000 km from Earth.





Indra is one of the world's top technology and consulting companies and a technology partner for the key operations of its clients’ businesses worldwide. It is a leading worldwide provider of proprietary solutions in niche areas in the Transport and Defense Markets and the absolute leader in IT in Spain and Latin America. In 2017 Indra posted a revenue of €3,011m, employed 40,000 professionals, and had a local presence in 46 countries plus sales operations in more than 140 countries.



The Corporación de Alta Tecnología para la Defensa (High-Tech Defense Corporation - CODALTEC) was created to cater to the needs of the Colombian Defense Sector and promote the development of capacities in the technology area. CODALTEC was created in partnership with the Ministry of Defense, the Government of Meta and the City Council of Villavicencio as a non-profit entity. Some of its outstanding solutions include the unmanned remotely operated aircraft simulators for the Scan Eagle and Raven models, of Caravan aircraft, of the 4X4 Pegaso armored vehicle of the Shooting Range Simulator delivered to the National Police.



