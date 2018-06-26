Leonardo Awarded Contract Worth USD 193 Million

Leonardo’s US subsidiary, DRS Technologies, will provide Trophy active protection systems developed by Israel’s Rafael to the US Army, which will initially fit it to its Abrams tanks, as seen here. (Rafael photo)

ROME --- Leonardo, through the US subsidiary Leonardo DRS, has been awarded a contract worth USD 193 million by U.S. Army to provide active protection systems for U.S. Army tanks.



Leonardo DRS will provide the U.S. Army with TROPHY active protection systems for its new Abrams tanks. Under the terms of the contract, Leonardo DRS will provide the Army with TROPHY systems, countermeasures, and maintenance kits.



Developed by technology partner Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, TROPHY system provides combat-proven protection against the full range of threats. TROPHY system provides a high level of performance, safety, and life cycle affordability.



Leonardo DRS, based in the U.S. and fully owned by Leonardo, is focused on the supply of products, services and integrated support to the Armed Forces as well as to intelligence agencies and defence companies.



Leonardo DRS and RAFAEL to Provide TROPHY Active Protection Systems for U.S. Army

Under the terms of the contract, Leonardo DRS will provide the Army with TROPHY systems, countermeasures, and maintenance kits.



Developed by long-time partner Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. of Israel and currently fielding some 1,000 systems to all major Israeli ground combat platforms, TROPHY provides combat-proven protection against anti-armor rocket and missile threats.



“Leonardo DRS is proud to be a part of this important effort to bring life-saving technology to our warfighters, and we are actively investing to ensure TROPHY provides a solid, American-made foundation for the Army’s coming Vehicle Protection Suite program,” said Aaron Hankins, Vice President and General Manager of the Leonardo DRS Land Systems division. “This award is the culmination of several years of hard work by a strong, bi-national government/industry team to protect our warfighters and address a critical capability gap in our armored formations,” Hankins said.



As a combat-proven capability already in full-rate production, TROPHY provides a high level of performance, safety, and life cycle affordability.



“Rafael has provided protection solutions to U.S. service members for over two decades via lifesaving passive and reactive armor on vehicles such as Bradley, Stryker and AAV7. We are excited to continue to do so with TROPHY,” said Moshe Elazar, Executive Vice President and Head of Rafael’s Land and Naval Division.



“The majority of TROPHY components are manufactured by the American Defense Industry and we are excited by the opportunity to increase manufacturing in the U.S., including for Israeli systems, as the U.S. acquires additional systems.”



