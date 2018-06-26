General Dynamics Receives Contract to Upgrade U.S. Army Strykers to A1 Configuration

(Source: General Dynamics; issued June 26, 2018)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. –-- The U.S. Army has awarded General Dynamics Land Systems a $258 million contract modification to upgrade 116 Stryker flat-bottom vehicles to the Stryker A1 configuration.



The Stryker A1 builds upon the combat-proven Double-V Hull (DVH) configuration, providing unprecedented survivability against mines and improvised explosive devices. In addition to the DVH survivability, the Stryker A1 provides a 450-horsepower engine, 60,000-pound suspension, 910-amp alternator and in-vehicle network.



The Stryker A1 Infantry Carrier Vehicle is one of the most versatile, most mobile and safest personnel carriers in the entire Army inventory.



Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio; Anniston, Ala.; Tallahassee, Fla.; and Sterling Heights; with an estimated completion date of March 2020.





