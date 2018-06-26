Pentagon Contract Announcement

Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense, Stilwell, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $403,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F-16 Systems Program Office support at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.



The contractor will provide F-16 service life extension program kits for the F-16 fleet.



Work will be performed in Stilwell, Oklahoma, and is expected to be complete by May 31, 2029.



This award is the result of a competitive, small business acquisition. Procurement funds in the amount of $1,211,476 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0001).



