U.S. Senate Defense Authorization Bill Aims to Bolster Marine Corps Aviation

(Source: Forecast International; issued June 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate's version of the FY19 defense authorization bill includes provisions aimed at bolstering Marine Corps aviation capabilities. The Senate passed the bill on June 18 by a vote of 85-10.



The Senate believes the Marine Corps could benefit from a fleet of low-cost, light attack aircraft that would require minimal development effort. These aircraft could be used in permissive and semi-permissive environments, and would be cheaper to operate than larger aircraft. In its markup of the legislation, the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) said it was concerned that the Marine Corps will rely almost solely on the F-35B and F-35C. The bill therefore adds $100 million for acquisition of a light attack aircraft.



The committee also said that this effort will be informed by the Air Force's ongoing O/A-X light attack experiment. The Senate bill also recommends adding $350 million for the Air Force effort, as the FY19 request did not contain any new funding for the light attack aircraft. Last year, the SASC wanted to add $1.2 billion for the Air Force O/A-X program, but that funding never materialized in the final defense spending bill.



Unmanned systems were also addressed in the Senate's FY19 defense policy bill. The Marine Corps currently uses the RQ-21A Blackjack unmanned aerial system, which lacks the range, payload, and survivability required by the service. The Marine Corps is therefore in search of a larger aircraft as part of its Marine Air Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Capability (MUX) program.



However, MUX is not expected to be fielded until the late 2020s, and will not be fully operational until the 2030s. The Senate is concerned that this timeline will leave Marines vulnerable over the next decade.



In its markup, the SASC noted that the Marine Corps is already operating MQ-9 Reapers under contract in Afghanistan, and the committee believes that a Group 5 medium-altitude long-endurance UAS could be fielded by the Marine Corps in the near-term to fill capability gaps, and to inform requirements of the MUX program. The legislation therefore adds $100 million for the acquisition of a Group 5 MALE UAS.



-ends-

