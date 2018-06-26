Lawmakers Back Lockheed’s F-35 Jet for Production Boost (excerpt)

By Anthony Capaccio

By Anthony Capaccio

Lockheed Martin Corp.'s F-35 received a vote of confidence Tuesday from a congressional defense funding panel, three months before the Pentagon's costliest program is to start vigorous testing to demonstrate its combat capability.The Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee added $1.2 billion to speed the purchase of 12 fighters on top of the 77 the Pentagon requested, as the panel approved its defense spending measure for fiscal 2019. Earlier this month, the House Appropriations Committee added 16 F-35s in its version of the measure at the urging of Representative Kay Granger, who has Lockheed's F-35 assembly plant in her Texas district.The votes all but guarantee that the final version of the defense spending bill will provide for an acceleration of F-35 production for the second consecutive year. The Senate is scheduled to take up the $675 billion defense bill on Thursday, and the House may act as soon as this week. Congress added 20 F-35s to the 70 requested by the Defense Department in the current year.Despite a history of performance setbacks, the F-35 retains strong support in Congress as a next-generation fighter and as a job creator. Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed boasts that it uses 1,500 suppliers in 46 states and more internationally.