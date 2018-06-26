Spain – AEGIS Combat System

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued June 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Spain of five (5) AEGIS Weapons Systems (AWS) for an estimated cost of $860.4 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Spain has requested to buy five (5) AEGIS Weapons Systems (AWS) MK7, six (6) shipsets Digital Signal Processing, five (5) shipsets AWS Computing Infrastructure MARK 1 MOD 0, five (5) shipsets Operational Readiness Test Systems (ORTS), five (5) shipsets MK 99 MOD 14 Fire Control System, five (5) shipsets MK 41 Baseline VII Vertical Launching Systems (VLS), two (2) All-Up-Round MK 54 Mod 0 lightweight torpedoes, twenty (20) SM-2 Block IIIB missiles and MK 13 canisters with AN/DKT-71 warhead compatible telemeter.



Also included are one (1) S4 AWS computer program, five (5) shipsets Ultra High Frequency (UHF) Satellite Communications (SATCOM), five (5) shipsets AN/SRQ-4 radio terminal sets, five (5) shipsets ordnance handling equipment, five (5) shipsets Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules (SAASM), five (5) shipsets aviation handling and support equipment, five (5) shipsets AN/SLQ-24E Torpedo countermeasures systems, five (5) shipsets LM04 Thru-Hull XBT Launcher and test canisters, one (1) shipset MK 36 MOD 6 Decoy Launching System, five (5) shipsets Link Level COMSEC (LLC) 7M for LINK 22, five (5) shipsets Maintenance Assist Module (MAM) cabinets, five (5) shipsets technical documentation, five (5) shipsets installation support material, special purpose test equipment, system engineering, technical services, on-site vendor assistance, spare parts, systems training, foreign liaison office and staging services necessary to support ship construction and delivery, spare and repair parts, tools and test equipment, support equipment, repair and return support, personnel training and training equipment, publications and technical documentation, U.S. Government and contractor engineering and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistic and program support. The total estimated program cost is $860.4 million.



The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a NATO ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Spain in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The addition of five (5) new AEGIS equipped frigates to Spain's fleet will afford more flexibility and capability to counter regional threats and continue to enhance stability in the region. Spain currently operates 5 AEGIS frigates and is proficient at using the AEGIS system to its fullest capability. Spain has demonstrated the capability, flexibility, and responsibility necessary to acquire this AEGIS system into its fleet and will continue to operate it as required to ensure interoperability as a highly valued NATO partner. Spain will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractors will be Lockheed Martin, Moorestown, NJ, and Manassas, VA; Raytheon Company, Waltham, MA; and General Dynamics, Williston, VT. There are also a significant number of companies under contract with the U.S. Navy that will provide components and systems as well as engineering services during the execution of this effort. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require multiple trips by U.S. Government and contractor representatives to participate in program and technical reviews plus training and maintenance support in country, on a temporary basis, for a period of twenty-four (24) months. It will also require two (2) contractor representatives to reside in country for a period of two (2) years to support this program.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

