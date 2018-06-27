Russian Helicopters Overhauled Six Helicopters of the Indian Border Security Force

(Source: Russian Helicopters; issued June 27, 2018)

NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia --- Russian Helicopters Holding Company (part of Rostec State Corporation) delivered six Mi-17-1V helicopters to the Border Security Force of the Republic of India. The helicopters were overhauled at Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant (NARP).



“NARP performs activities associated with the repair and overhaul of Mi-8/17 type helicopters for the whole range of foreign operators, however, the contract with the Border Security Force has been implemented for the first time. During the acceptance the customer’s delegation got familiarized with the results of performed activities and technologies applied at the enterprise. The plant has been highly praised by the Indian military specialists and now further cooperation is being discussed,” stated Igor Chechikov, Deputy Director General for After-Sales Support Services of Russian Helicopters Holding Company.



The specialists of NARP carried out a complete cycle of activities related to the overhaul of the Indian helicopters. In the short term the batch of Mi-17-1V will get off to the permanent home base, where the final acceptance report will be signed after check flight procedure.



“Currently the Border Security Force is an independent military unit in the Ministry of Home Affairs of India with the sole command and it is considered as the largest border security force in the world, that is why this cooperation means high quality evaluation of our activities and huge experience,” noted Alexey Belikh, Managing Director of JSC "NARP”.





Russian Helicopters, (part of State Corporation Rostec), is one of the global leaders in helicopter production and the only helicopter design and production powerhouse in Russia. Russian Helicopters was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Moscow. The company comprises five helicopter production facilities, two design bureaus, a spare parts production and repair facility, as well as an aftersales service branch responsible for maintenance and repair in Russia and all over the world. In 2014 its IFRS revenues increased 22,8% to RUB 169,8 billion. Deliveries reached 271 helicopters.



-ends-

