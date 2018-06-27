Exercise Dynamic Mongoose Begins

(Source: US Navy; issued June 27, 2018)

ATLANTIC OCEAN --- Naval forces from Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States are participating in the NATO Allied Maritime Command-led exercise Dynamic Mongoose 2018, June 25 - July 6, in the North Atlantic Ocean.



The exercise is designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capabilities and increase theater ASW capacity among participating navies through realistic training. Dynamic Mongoose also serves to build interoperability and strengthen the enduring relationships among participating allied forces.



"This valuable training opportunity will allow us, in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners, to enhance our ASW capabilities, improve interoperability and ultimately strengthen the alliances that bind our nations together in mutual commitment to regional security," said Cmdr. Chad R, Donnelly, commanding officer of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, a U.S. Navy maritime patrol squadron participating in the exercise.



Dynamic Mongoose highlights the inherent flexibility of maritime forces to demonstrate theater ASW proficiency, providing the right presence where we need it, when we need it. As NATO allies, we enjoy relationships built upon shared values, experiences and vision committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.



U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.



-ends-

