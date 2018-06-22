Two C919 Aircraft Carried Out Flight Test Simultaneously in Two Places: Development of C919 Program Advanced Steadily

(Source: Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China; issued June 22, 2018)

Two C919 aircraft carried out flight test simultaneously in Shanghai and Xi'an on June 22nd, 2018. AC102 took off from Pudong, Shanghai at 7:13 a.m. and flew for 1 hour and 34 minutes in the air; AC101 took off from Yanliang, Xi'an at 11:05 a.m. and flew for 3 hours and 10 minutes in the air.



Part of the control stability tests and system inspections of the two aircraft have been completed.



At present, the development of C919 program is advanced steadily according to schedule; development flight test, static test, onboard ground test of follow-up aircraft, and related optimization are carried out simultaneously in an orderly manner.



Ground modifications and load calibrations, such as modification and calibration of water weighing system and calibration of trailing cone system, of AC101 have been carried out in the early stage in Xi'an.



Flight tests and modifications, such as control stability inspection and performance check, of AC101 have been completed in Shanghai, and the aircraft will fly to Dongying base in the near future.



Wing fuselage butt joint and airtight/rain test of AC103 have been completed in the early stage, final assembly is already started, and cables and airborne systems are currently being installed.



