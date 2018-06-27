Meseberg Declaration – GIFAS Welcomes the Prospects for Franco-German Cooperation in the Field of Space

(Source: French Aerospace Industries Assn, GIFAS; issued June 27, 2018)

PARIS --- At the end of the Council of French and German ministers held in Meseberg, Germany on 19 June 2018, the German Chancellor and the President of the French Republic drew attention to the importance of a rapidly-evolving space sector.



They reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate in this area, which is one of excellence for the two countries. By common accord, GIFAS (the French aerospace industries association) together with its German partner and counterpart BDLI (the German aerospace industries association), welcome this declaration and the prospects that were both announced and confirmed on this occasion.



Space, a high technology sector, vector of scientific progress and carrier of essential applications for our societies and our institutions, particularly military, in the fields of communication, Internet access, weather forecasting, navigation, knowledge of climate change, monitoring of the Earth and space environment or the discovery of the Universe, is also a powerful factor of European integration.



Germany and France will continue to support and contribute to the key achievements of the Galileo and EGNOS navigation programs and the Copernicus Earth observation satellites program for the European Union, as well as to the main programs of the European Space Agency.



Independent access to space is acknowledged to be a key factor for Europe’s future political, economic and technological sovereignty. Our French and German space industries are particularly devoted to achieving this objective. The French-German discussions on 19 June reaffirmed full support for the development of the Ariane 6 new-generation launcher, in cooperation with the European Space Agency.



As the German and French governments clearly stated, the demand of the European Union Member States must be consolidated, and government contract deals amalgamated to maximise the use of European launchers. The issue is vital. It will put our industry on an equal footing with those of our competitors whose domestic markets are out of reach to European businesses and enable it to fend off increasing competition.



The industry also welcomes the stated determination to pursue close cooperation on high-technology space missions, to serve today’s major societal challenges, following the example of the Merlin mission which is part and parcel of the fight against climate change. The security of space activities is another major concern. Paris and Berlin will strengthen their collaboration in the area of space surveillance by implementing systems to ensure secure development of our future missions.



Germany and France will support the ongoing development of a fully-fledged European “NewSpace” industry by enlisting all the innovation actors. Our industry is making appropriate preparations to take part in the work started by both governments and will take active steps to fast-forward innovation by drawing on the technological research capacities that our two countries have to offer (primarily space agencies, research centres, higher education institutions, industrial groups and innovative start-ups).



All these initiatives will be carried out jointly and/or in parallel with the other European countries, the European Commission and the ESA.



