Australia – AEGIS Combat System Equipment for Australia Surface Combatants

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued June 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Australia of equipment associated with the integration of the CEAFAR 2 Phased Array Radar System with the AEGIS Combat System for an estimated cost of $185 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Australia has requested to buy long lead items, engineering and development activities, establishment of engineering development sites, and commencement of development activities associated with the integration of the CEAFAR 2 Phased Array Radar System with the AEGIS Combat System.



Included are AEGIS Weapon System Technical Equivalent Components including Command Display System (CDS) Consoles (including 2 consoles in Gun Weapon System configuration); Multi-Mission Display (MMD) systems, including projectors, sensors and cameras; Tactical Equivalent Core Computing System (CCS) Cabinets; Tactical Equivalent AEGIS LAN Interconnect System (ALIS) Cabinets; Tactical Equivalent AEGIS Conversion Equipment Group Input/Output (ACEG I/0) Cabinets; Tactical Equivalent Advanced Storage Area Network (ASAN) Cabinets; Global Command and Control System - Maritime (GCCS-M); Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) sites systems, to include processing rack, simulation equipment and workstation; AN/SPQ-15 Converter/Receiver and /signal data converter equipment; Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DIVDS) cabinet; AN/SQQ-89 Sonobouy Processing Core Computing System racks, with console and laptop; AEGIS simulator racks and workstations; AEGIS Training System; and various ancillary equipment and support products, including desktop computers, displays, test units and compilations servers, printers, workstations, spares, cabling and software licenses.



Also included are spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, engineering and technical services to support sites equipment, U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and support services, engineering technical assistance, other technical assistance, and other related elements of program and logistics support. The total estimated program cost is $185 million.



This sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major ally that is an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Western Pacific. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.



The proposed sale will enhance Australia's Surface Combatant capability by adding nine AEGIS capable Future Frigates over the next 20 years and by upgrading their existing three AEGIS capable Hobart Class destroyers with the latest technology and capability.



This sale enhances Australia's self-defense capability, while significantly improving interoperability with U.S. Navy AEGIS combatants in the region. By deploying a surface combatant fleet that will incorporate Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC), Australia will significantly improve network-centric warfare capability for U.S. forces operating in the region. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, NJ. There are a significant number of companies under contract with the U.S. Navy that will provide components and systems as well as engineering services during the execution of this effort. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will require travel of U.S. Government and/or contractor representatives to Australia on a temporary basis for program support and management oversight, consistent with the current level of effort.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



