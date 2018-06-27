Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 27, 2018)

BAE Systems, Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Hudson, New Hampshire, is awarded $224,331,310 for modification (P00001) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price delivery order (N0001918F2505) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00019-17-D-5517).



This modification provides for the production and delivery of an additional 10,185 Advanced Precision Kill Weapon Systems II (WGU-59/B) under full-rate Production Lot 7.



The procurement of the additional units will upgrade the current 2.75-inch rocket system to a semi-active laser-guided precision weapon in support of the Air Force, Army, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



Work will be performed in Hudson, New Hampshire (70 percent); and Austin, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019.



Fiscal 2016 Special Defense Acquisition funds (Navy); fiscal 2017 procurement ammunition (Air Force); fiscal 2018 procurement ammunition (Air Force and Army); and FMS funds in the amount of $224,331,310 will be obligated at time of award; $17,137,820 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This modification combines purchases for the Air Force ($144,188,996; 64 percent); Army ($58,590,322; 26 percent); Navy ($17,137,820; 8 percent); and FMS ($4,414,172; 2 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

