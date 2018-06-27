Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 27, 2018)

-- Superior Forge and Steel Corp., Lima, Ohio, has been awarded a $476,935,075 ceiling indefinite/delivery indefinite-quantity contract for BLU-137/B penetrator warhead production.

This contract provides for the production of the BLU-137/B penetrator warhead bodies with a guaranteed production of 300 bodies during the first year with a possibility of up to 3,500 bodies in the subsequent four years.

Work will be performed in Lima, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Falconer, New York, and is expected to be completed by May 3, 2020.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Fiscal 2018 production funds in the amount of $16,720,435 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-18-D-0018).





-- A. Finkl & Sons Co., Chicago, has been awarded a $419,633,500 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for BLU-137/B penetrator warhead production.

This contract provides for the production of the BLU-137/B penetrator warhead bodies with a guaranteed production of 300 bodies during the first year with a possibility of up to 3,500 bodies in the subsequent four years.

Work will be performed in Chicago, Illinois; Falconer, New York; Corry, Pennsylvania; and Burr Ridge, Illinois, and is expected to be completed by May 3, 2020.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Fiscal 2018 production funds in the amount of $15,015,500 are being obligated at the time of award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8681-18-D-0017).



