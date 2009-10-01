UK Criticised Over Role In US Rendition (excerpt)

(Source: BBC News; posted June 28, 2018)

Detainee Mistreatment and Rendition: 2001–2010

(Source: Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament; issued June 28, 2018)

The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament published two reports today on the actions of the UK security and intelligence agencies in relation to the handling of detainees overseas and rendition. The Chairman of the ISC, the Rt. Hon. Dominic Grieve QC MP, said:“Over the past three years we have taken 50 hours of oral evidence, reviewed 40,000 original documents, and devoted over 30,000 staff hours. We are very grateful to some of the former detainees for talking to us, and to three former members of staff who came forward of their own volition as witnesses. By 2017, we had reached the point in our Inquiry where we had covered the breadth of the issues but wished to examine certain matters in greater detail: in order to do so we needed to hear from the officers who were involved at the time.The Committee has therefore concluded – reluctantly – that it must draw a line under the Inquiry.“Nevertheless, we believe that we have – up to this point – progressed matters significantly. Crucially, we have uncovered new material which had not been presented to, or considered by, any previous inquiry or review. We therefore decided that what we had found must be put into the public domain, to increase transparency and understanding of what took place.“The first of our reports covers the period following the terrorist attacks on the US in September 2001. Immediately following 9/11, there were real concerns that Al Qaida may have been planning a similar terrorist attack on the UK. Disrupting such an attack was the operational imperative for the UK security and intelligence Agencies, and it was assessed that assisting the US in interviews of US-held detainees might provide access to critical intelligence.From 2002, UK personnel from SIS, MI5 and MOD participated in an estimated 2-3,000 interviews of detainees held by US detaining authorities at locations in Afghanistan and Iraq, and at Guantanamo Bay.“Our key findings, in summary, are:(i) In terms of mistreatment, we have not found any evidence that UK Agency officers or Defence Intelligence personnel directly carried out physical mistreatment of detainees. We have found evidence of UK officers making verbal threats in nine cases. We have also found two cases in which UK personnel were party to mistreatment administered by others: one has been investigated by the Metropolitan Police, but the other remains to be fully investigated. There must now be a question as to whether that investigation is reopened.(ii) We have found 13 incidents where UK personnel witnessed at first hand a detainee being mistreated by others; 25 incidents where UK personnel were told by detainees that they had been mistreated by others; and 128 incidents recorded where Agency officers were told by foreign liaison services about instances of mistreatment. In some cases, these were - correctly - investigated, but this was not consistent.(iii) We have found 232 cases where UK personnel continued to supply questions or intelligence to liaison services after they knew or suspected mistreatment, and 198 cases where UK personnel received intelligence from liaison services which had been obtained from detainees who they knew had been mistreated - or with no indication as to how the detainee had been treated but where we consider they should have suspected mistreatment.(iv) Turning to rendition, we have found three individual cases where SIS or MI5 made, or offered to make, a financial contribution to others to conduct a rendition operation.In 28 cases, the Agencies suggested, planned or agreed to rendition operations proposed by others; in a further 22 cases SIS or MI5 provided intelligence to enable a rendition operation to take place; and in 23 cases they failed to take action to prevent a rendition – including instances where there were opportunities to intervene and prevent the rendition of a British national or resident.(v) In terms of the use of UK airspace and facilities, there is no evidence that any US rendition flight transited the UK with a detainee on board. Two detainees are now known to have transited through Diego Garcia: we have seen nothing to indicate that detainees have ever been held on Diego Garcia, although the records are woefully inadequate.“In addition to individual cases, we have considered the actions of those in the Agencies’ Head Offices. Immediately after 9/11, the Agency Heads and deputies were briefed by the CIA: these briefings clearly showed US intent but were not taken seriously. Soon afterward those at Head Office became aware of reports that detainees were being mistreated: there are at least 38 cases in 2002 alone of officers witnessing or hearing about mistreatment. The Agencies argue that these were ‘isolated incidents’: they may have been isolated incidents to the individual officer witnessing them, but they cannot be considered ‘isolated’ to those in Head Office.“The 27 conclusions contained in the body of this Report outline some serious concerns:That being said, we have found no ‘smoking gun’ to indicate that the Agencies deliberately overlooked reports of mistreatment and rendition by the US as a matter of institutional policy. The evidence instead suggests a difficult balancing act: the Agencies were the junior partner with limited influence, and concerned not to upset their US counterparts in case they lost access to intelligence from detainees that might be vital in preventing an attack on the UK.“It is easy to criticise with the benefit of hindsight. We wish to be absolutely clear that we do not seek to blame individual officers acting under immense pressure. Our findings must be viewed in the context in which the events took place. The pace of work after 9/11, both in Afghanistan and London, was frenetic: we do not underestimate the pressure that the Agencies experienced whilst dealing with the imperative to protect the UK and prevent another attack on the scale of 9/11.“The Committee wished to establish whether these lessons have been learned, and changes made to ensure that the same would not happen again today. This is covered in the second of the reports we are publishing today which addresses the current situation.”(ends)

Detainee Mistreatment and Rendition: Current Issues

(Source: Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament; issued June 28, 2018)

The Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament published two reports today on the actions of the UK security and intelligence agencies in relation to the handling of detainees overseas and rendition. The Chairman of the ISC, the Rt. Hon. Dominic Grieve QC MP, said:The second report we are publishing today covers the current situation. 2009/10 marked a turning point in that the Government published – for the first time – its policy in relation to detainees overseas, in order to ensure that the UK is not involved in torture or mistreatment.This policy – the Consolidated Guidance – has been in place for over seven years now and therefore we wished to evaluate how it was operating. We found that the Consolidated Guidance has been applied by the Agencies and MOD on average 576 times per year, and in a total of 2304 cases from 2013 to 2016. We sought to establish how many of those 2304 cases were escalated to Ministers – i.e. in how many cases it was considered that there was a serious risk of mistreatment.We were concerned to find that figures have not been kept: full information must be kept in future. From the Committee’s review of a sample of cases,We saw that officers actively monitored whether assurances were being adhered to, escalating concerns and suspending cooperation when needed, and that potential breaches are raised in real time and acted upon as a matter of urgency.In terms of the policy itself, we reiterate the point we first made in our March 2010 Report on the draft Consolidated Guidance –The Consolidated Guidance contains little in terms of concrete guidance: it is not a set of rules for personnel. The current title is therefore misleading, and we recommend that this opportunity is taken to rename it to reflect its purpose as a framework which sets the boundaries within which the Agencies must operate - for example, “UK standards for action relating to detention and rendition”. We also remain of the view that the public should be given as much information as possible about the underlying decision-making process in this area. While there are limits to the amount of information that can safely be made publicly available, there is more information which could and should be published.In the course of our Inquiry we found that that there has been remarkably little attempt to evaluate the Guidance over the past seven years: no-one is assessing whether it is achieving its aims, or whether those aims remain the same. The Cabinet Office must take proper and active ownership of the Guidance, rather than leaving it unattended.The Cabinet Office did conduct a very ‘light touch’ review of the Guidance last year, prompted by our Inquiry and that of the Intelligence Services Commissioner. When we were appointed in November we were provided with their proposed changes and asked for our views. While some are welcome and bring greater clarity to the Guidance, it falls short in a number of areas. In our opinion, a full review is long overdue. This should encompass the points raised by the Intelligence Services Commissioner and by this Committee, and non-governmental organisations with an interest must be consulted.We have detailed in our report those matters which require substantive change, including:-- greater clarity on Ministerial discretion: in particular, specific reference to the prohibition of torture in domestic and international law to make clear that Ministers cannot lawfully authorise action which they know or believe would result in torture;-- narrowing the potential for subjectivity: all decisions must be based on the same legal and policy advice and within the same parameters. At present individual Ministers have entirely different understandings of what they can and cannot, and would and would not, authorise.-- instruction as to how the term ‘serious risk’ is to be interpreted to be covered in working-level guidance. While the Agencies have training on how to recognise ‘serious risk’, and all err on the side of caution, officers should be given examples of the threshold to be used so as to lessen the burden on them as individuals.-- greater transparency around the use of section 7 authorisations under the Intelligence Services Act 1994: the use of authorisations in connection with the Consolidated Guidance must be explicitly addressed.-- inclusion of rendition in the list of types of CIDT contained in the Consolidated Guidance: the Government’s excuse that it is too difficult to define is nonsensical.-- coverage of joint units: where HMG trains, funds and/or tasks a unit overseas, it must carry some responsibility for the actions of that unit. If it does not, it leaves itself open to accusations that it is outsourcing action it cannot take itself.-- limiting of emergency authorisations to 48 hours, and clear limitation of that power: no official should be able to authorise action where there is a serious risk of torture.-- those organisations subject to the Guidance must be kept under rolling review: the proposed inclusion of the NCA and SO15 is sensible, but the Cabinet Office must keep a watching brief on this issue rather than waiting to be prompted by others.-- finally, there should be a clear statement of the need for the Agencies and their personnel to follow the Guidance not just in letter but in spirit as well.While there is room for improvement, very few countries have attempted to set out their approach to these matters, and let themselves be held accountable in this manner.The same cannot be said in relation to policy and process on rendition. There has been little improvement since we last reported in 2007.There is no clear policy, and not even agreement as to who has responsibility for preventing UK complicity in unlawful rendition. We particularly note that HMG has failed to introduce a process to ensure that allies cannot use UK territory for rendition purposes without prior permission.Further, the FCO position that the UK is absolved from complicity in permitting transit or refuelling of a possible rendition flight, because it has no knowledge of what the aircraft has done or is doing, is not acceptable. We are unconvinced that the Government recognises the seriousness of rendition and the potential for the UK to be complicit in actions which may lead to torture or CIDT.Finally, this Report addresses the question of agility. The Agencies have recognised that after 9/11 they failed to adapt quickly to significant changes in circumstances, and the pressure they were operating under as a result has been cited by them as one of the key reasons they missed the warning signs on torture and mistreatment. In this context,It is essential that this is taken seriously given the grave repercussions of their failure to detect the change in US working practices after 9/11 – as we set out in our separate report on those events.-ends-