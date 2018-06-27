Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 27, 2018)

While it if possible that Kuwait may become the first customer for the ultimate variant of the Super Hornet, the Block III, given the short time-frame it is more likely that it will stay with the current Block II standard. (Boeing photo)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is awarded a $1,504,995,240 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract that provides for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and six F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait.



Work will be performed in El Segundo, California (41.4 percent); Hazelwood, Missouri (28.2 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (4.7 percent); Santa Clarita, California (4 percent); Bloomington, Minnesota (3.3 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.8 percent); Endicott, New York (2.3 percent); Santa Ana, California (1.9 percent); Clearwater, Florida (1.5 percent); Clifton, New Jersey (1.3 percent); Mesa, Arizona (1.3 percent); Torrance, California (1.2 percent); Ontario, Canada (1 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (0.9 percent); Kalamazoo, Michigan (0.8 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (0.8 percent); East Aurora, New York (0.7 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (2.1 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $1,504,995,240 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1060).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: On March 30, 2018, Boeing was awarded “an undefinitized contract action with a not-to-exceed value of $1,165,068,022 for long-lead non-recurring engineering required to develop a baseline configuration for the production and delivery of 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets in support of the government of Kuwait.

“In addition, this contract provides for long-lead radar warning receivers and aircraft armament equipment,” the Pentagon’s announcement continued.

Added to the $1.5 billion contract awarded yesterday, this brings to total cost of the 28 Super Hornets to $2.67 billion, or roughly $95.3 million par aircraft.

Note that this contract includes no weapons nor additional sensors.)



-ends-

