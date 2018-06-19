VSMPO-AVISMA and Boeing to Open a New Plant in the Sverdlovsk Region

(Source: Rostec; issued June 19, 2018)

In September this year, Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM, a joint venture of VSMPO-AVISMA and Boeing) will launch production of aircraft components. The new plant will be opened in the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone, Sverdlovsk Region.



The facility is a new production workshop that will supplement the existing UBM plant opened in 2009. As was previously reported, the volume of investments into the project was 5.5 billion rubles. The UBM facility will perform rough and final machining of titanium blanks, airplane fuselage components, wing and pylon structural elements, chassis parts for all models of the Boeing civil aviation programme, including the new 777X model.



"The plant will be opened in September. The entire process chain of Boeing will depend on this facility's operation," told ArtemyKyzlasov, CEO of Titanium Valley, in his interview to TASS.



It should be recalled that VSMPO-AVISMA has been a partner and supplier of raw materials and titanium products for Boeing since 1997. The companies established a joint venture with equal ownership interests, Ural Boeing Manufacturing, located in VerkhnyayaSalda. It specialises in machining of titanium blanks for Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner, and Boeing 777 aircraft.



Titanium Valley is one of nine special economic zones of the industrial production type in Russia. Its top-priority fields are: production of titanium products, components and equipment for the metallurgy industry, oil-and-gas machine building industry, space and aviation sectors, and production of medical devices.



