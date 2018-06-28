Curtiss-Wright Awarded $28 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Virginia-Class Submarine Program

(Source: Curtiss-Wright Corporation; issued June 28, 2018)

DAVIDSON, N.C. --- Curtiss-Wright Corporation today announced that it has been awarded a contract valued in excess of $28 million to provide valves for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class submarines. The award was received from Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. (BPMI) to support ship construction and spare parts procurement. The contract includes FY18 orders for two ship sets of submarine propulsion plant valves and spares.



“Curtiss-Wright is pleased to have been awarded this important naval defense contract, which continues our long-standing relationship with the U.S. Nuclear Navy and ongoing support of critical naval defense platforms,” said David C. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corporation. “Since the inception of nuclear powered ships, Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to providing the most advanced and reliable technologies has ensured our ongoing participation in these significant defense programs, which continue to receive strong Congressional support. Further, our innovative products and reliable solutions support the U.S. Navy’s cost and delivery targets, while reinforcing fleet readiness commitments.”



Curtiss-Wright is performing the work at its facility in East Farmingdale, N.Y., a business unit of Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial division within the Commercial/Industrial segment. Engineering and manufacturing has commenced and will continue through 2022.



For over 60 years, Curtiss-Wright has ensured safe, reliable operations by supplying innovative, high-performance products for every nuclear submarine and aircraft carrier commissioned by the U.S. Navy. In addition, Curtiss-Wright technologies, such as power-dense motors and enhanced valve designs, enable more efficient operations, reduce manpower and cost, and increase safety.





Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,600 people worldwide.



