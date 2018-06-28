MyDefence Launches PITBULL – Wearable Counter UAS Jammer

(Source: MyDefence; issued June 28, 2018)

Wingman (left), a wearable UAV detector, has now been joined by Pitbull, a wearable UAV jammer, giving soldiers a transparent and automatic defense against enemy drones. (MyDefence photo)

FREDENSBORG, Denmark --- MyDefence is launching PITBULL – the next generation wearable Counter UAS solution that utilizes smart jamming to defeat enemy drones. PITBULL was developed to have minimal impact on other signals while jamming, in an effort to maintain own communication.



The Counter-UAS jammer is a tactical solution weighing just 775 grams, designed to be worn on the uniform with the purpose of minimizing the cognitive load of dismounted soldiers, so they can focus on the mission instead.



Last month MyDefence launched the WINGMAN 103 – wearable drone detection for special operations forces – and now joined by the PITBULL, dismounted soldiers will be able to both detect and defeat enemy drones. PITBULL is plug-n-play and requires minimal training to operate. Used together with the WINGMAN detector, the entire process of detecting and defeating malicious drones can be fully automated, allowing the operator to carry on with the mission without worrying about enemy drones.



“This is a big leap in the technological advancement of active countermeasures against malicious drones. There exists an immediate demand in the Counter UAS market for wearable solutions for dismounted soldiers that does not interfere with their function in a unit. We are therefore proud to introduce the PITBULL wearable smart jammer that allow dismounted soldiers to defeat enemy drones while maintaining own communication,” says CEO of MyDefence, Christian Steinø.



Product features

-- The only wearable Counter UAS jammer on the market

-- Covers 2.4-2.5GHz, 5.2-5.8GHz and the GNSS frequency bands (other frequency bands will be covered by an active external antenna later this year)

-- Ultra-light form factor with a weight of only 775 grams (w/o battery)

-- Up to 20 hours standby battery time and 2 hours of continuous jamming

-- Both automated and manual jamming modes

-- Jamming range of 1,000 meters

-- Average power output is 2W



MyDefence is inviting customers to purchase the initial version of PITBULL, which features up to 20 hours standby battery time and 2 hours of active jamming. The PITBULL has an effective jamming range of 1000 meters and can be fully automated in collaboration with the WINGMAN wearable drone detector. With its rugged exterior, the PITBULL has been designed to operate in demanding environments and is the perfect companion to the WINGMAN products.



“The PITBULL drone jammer will, based on the detection signals from the WINGMAN, automatically start jamming the control signals of the detected drones. PITBULL requires no training – simply turn on the devices and you are protected against detected drones, making it ideal for dismounted soldiers, who can instead focus on their mission,” says Christian Steinø.



Weighing less than a kilogram, the PITBULL smart jammer is the ideal solution for dismounted soldiers operating in hostile environments, where enemy forces utilize commercially available drones for reconnaissance and as weapon delivery systems.





MyDefence is founded by military officers with insight into military operations and advanced radio technology. We have specialized in developing sensors and effectors for military customers to mitigate the threat of malicious drones.



