Sweden Joins the German-Led Framework Nations Concept (FNC)

(Source: Sweden Government; issued June 28, 2018)

On June 28, the Swedish government tasked the Swedish Armed Forces to take part in the German-led Framework Nations Concept.



The German-led Framework Nations Concept consists of around 20 partner nations and covers a wide area of defence cooperation in different areas such as medical, CBRN, CIMIC, logistics etc.



The goal of the Framework Nation Concept is to develop European capabilities. Participation in the FNC provides good opportunities to cooperate in a wide range of capability areas.



“The bilateral defence cooperation between Sweden and Germany has deepened over the last three years. Our participation in the FNC provides additional opportunities to further complement our bilateral as well as multilateral defence cooperation,” says the Swedish Minister for Defence, Peter Hultqvist.



-ends-

