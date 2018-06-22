Ansat to be Tested in High Mountains

(Source: Rostec; issued June 22, 2018)

Experts of the Kazan Helicopters plant (a member of the Russian Helicopters company of the Rostec State Corporation) will test Ansat under high-mountain conditions to verify the vehicle's operational feasibility at an altitude up to 2,500 m.



As of today, the confirmed flight-level pressure altitude of Ansat does not exceed 1,000 m, i.e. it is unsuitable for operation in high mountains. The helicopter will be tested for two months in a series of flights at an altitude between 2,000 and 2,500 m in the Bermamyt plateau region (Karachay-Cherkessia). The updated data will be delivered to the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) to amend the Ansat's certificate.



"This helicopter is seen by the holding company as one of the most promising vehicles for purposes of our strategy non-defence products' promotion on new markets. We have already confirmed the Ansat's operational feasibility under extremely high temperatures, and now we wish to extend the operating conditions in terms of altitude. I am sure that the test results will attract new customers, including those from geographically challenged countries," noted Andrey Boginsky, CEO of Russian Helicopters.



Ansat is a light-weight twin-engine multi-purpose helicopter commercially built by Kazan Helicopters. According to the certificate, the helicopter's design allows to swiftly transform it into a cargo or passenger modification capable of carrying up to 7 people. Ansat helicopter is certified for operation in the temperature range of –45 to +50 degrees Celsius.



