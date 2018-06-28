Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2018)

-- Global Aviation Technologies LLC, Wichita, Kansas, has been awarded a $35,000,000 multiple-award indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract, for F-16 harness kits and parts.

Work will be performed at Global Aviation Technologies LLC in Wichita, Kansas, and is expected to be completed June 27, 2025.

National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $200 is being obligated at the time of award.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0005, FA8232-18-F-0127).





-- Interconnect Wiring Harnesses Inc., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $35,000,000 multiple-award indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract, for F-16 harness kits and parts.

Work will be performed at Interconnect Wiring Harnesses Inc., in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed June 27, 2025.

National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $200 is being obligated at the time of award.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0006, FA8232-18-F-0128).





-- Richard Manufacturing Co., Ogden, Utah, has been awarded a $35,000,000 multiple-award indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract, for F-16 harness kits and parts.

Work will be performed at Richard Manufacturing Co. in Ogden, Utah, and is expected to be completed June 27, 2025.

National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $132,247 is being obligated at the time of award.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0007, FA8232-18-F-0124).





-- Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense LLC, Stilwell, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $35,000,000 multiple-award indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract, for F-16 harness kits and parts.

Work will be performed at Cherokee Nation Aerospace and Defense LLC, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, and is expected to be completed June 27, 2025.

National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $200 is being obligated at the time of award.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0004, FA8232-18-F 0126).





-- Borsight Inc., Ogden, Utah, has been awarded a $35,000,000 multiple-award indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract, for F-16 harness kits and parts.

Work will be performed at Borsight Inc. in Ogden, Utah, and is expected to be completed June 27, 2025.

National Guard and Reserve Equipment Appropriation funds in the amount of $200 is being obligated at the time of award.

This award is the result of a competitive acquisition.

Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8232-18-D-0003, FA8232-18-F-0125).



-ends-

