Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2018)

Raytheon Co. Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $93,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for Small Diameter Bomb II (SDB II) F/A-18E/F integration.



This contract provides for the testing, analysis, support and sustainment of SDB II weapon onto the F/A-18E/F platform with developmental and operational testing.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by July 1, 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8672-18-D-0011).



-ends-

