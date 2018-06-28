Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, California, is awarded an $11,877,482 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Hypersonic Booster technology development seeking to demonstrate technologies related to intermediate-range capability through booster design, fabrication and validation testing.



The work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (49.34 percent); Magna, Utah (34.16 percent); Elma, New York (10.70 percent); Huntsville, Alabama (3.75 percent); and Mooresville, North Carolina (2.05 percent), with an expected completion date of June 2019.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,877,482 are being obligated on this award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitive acquisition.



Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00030-18-C-0025).



-ends-

