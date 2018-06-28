Adoption of the Military Program Law

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued June 28, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

PARIS --- Florence Parly, Minister of the Armed Forces, welcomes the final adoption of the 2019-2025 Loi de Programmation Militaire (Military Planning Bill, or LPM) by the National Assembly and the Senate.This is a strong signal that Parliament has sent to our Armies and the French. Now, it is time to work to achieve the perfect implementation of the LPM.Florence Parly salutes the work of the National Representation, which has substantially contributed to the construction of this fundamental text which marks a historical increase of funding for our national defense.-ends-