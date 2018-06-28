Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2018)

RAM-System (RAMSys) Gesellschaft Mit Beschrankter Haftung, Ottobrunn, Germany, is being awarded a €79,500,000.37 firm-fixed-price undefinitized contract action for fiscal 2018 German Navy's requirements for Rolling Airframe Missile MK 49 Guided Missile Launching Systems (GMLS), and associated shipboard hardware and spares.



The Rolling Airframe Missile Guided Missile Weapon System is co-developed and co-produced under an International Cooperative program between the U.S. and Federal Republic of Germany's governments.



Rolling Airframe Missile is a missile system designed to provide anti-ship missile defense for multiple ship platforms.



This contract will provide for the procurement of 10 RAM MK 49 GMLS, and associated shipboard hardware and spares for the German Navy. (The launchers are for the German Navy’s second batch of K 130 corvettes—Ed.)



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (21 percent); Louisville, Kentucky (21 percent); Ulm, Germany (17 percent); Roehtenbach, Germany (16 percent); Schrobenhausen, Germany (16 percent); Ottobrunn, Germany (9 percent); and is expected to be completed by September 2022.



Foreign military sales (The Federal Republic of Germany) funding in the amount of €19,702,959.71 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4), International Agreement.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-18-C-5403).



Please note that the funding is expressed in Euros per the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Germany for this international cooperative program. (German funding awarded to a German company.)



-ends-

