Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 28, 2018)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a not-to-exceed $200,446,196 undefinitized fixed-price, incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-16-C-2116) for the purchase of additional long lead time material in support of USS Enterprise (CVN 80).



Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, is expected to be completed by February 2027.



Fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $200,446,196 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole-source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) - only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

