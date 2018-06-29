BAE Systems Selected as Preferred Tenderer to Deliver Australia’s SEA 5000 Future Frigates

(Source: BAE Systems; issued June 29, 2018)

BAE Systems has welcomed the Australian Government’s announcement of its selection as the preferred tenderer for the SEA 5000 program to deliver nine Future Frigates for the Royal Australian Navy. The overall announced program is expected to be in the region of AUD $35bn for the design, build and support of the ships.



The Global Combat Ship – Australia is based on BAE Systems’ Type 26 frigate, one of the world’s most advanced anti-submarine warships, which the Company is currently constructing in Glasgow for the Royal Navy. Once contracted, the new ships, to be called the Hunter class, will be built in South Australia by an Australian workforce, using Australian suppliers from every state and territory.



BAE Systems welcomed the Commonwealth Government’s announcement that ASC Shipbuilding will become a subsidiary of BAE Systems, subject to contract negotiations. Through BAE Systems, ASC Shipbuilding will be responsible for the delivery of the Global Combat Ship – Australia.



The project is expected to create and sustain at least 5,000 highly skilled jobs, providing a significant contribution to the development of Australia’s continuous naval shipbuilding capability and a boost to the nation’s manufacturing industry.



BAE Systems Chief Executive, Charles Woodburn, said: “BAE Systems’ selection as preferred tenderer for SEA 5000 reinforces our position as a leading designer and builder of complex maritime platforms. I am proud that our world class anti-submarine warfare design and our approach to transferring technology and skills to the nations in which we work is expected to contribute to the development of an enduring world-class naval shipbuilding industry in Australia.”



BAE Systems Australia Chief Executive, Gabby Costigan, said: “Construction of the Global Combat Ship – Australia is expected to make a significant contribution to the nation’s economy, creating thousands of jobs, supporting new industries and boosting the national supply chain for decades to come. We are committed to creating a strong, sustainable and innovative naval shipbuilding industry that will see highly skilled Australians building and sustaining warships for the Royal Australian Navy.



“We are proud to have been selected as preferred tenderer to provide the Royal Australian Navy with a world-class ship, equipped with the latest technologies and designed specifically to meet its needs. The Global Combat Ship - Australia will help protect our shipping lanes and regional trade routes, serve humanitarian missions and provide the nation with a formidable naval capability.”



The company will soon commence negotiations with Australia’s Department of Defence on the initial design part of the contract, which is expected to be in place by the year end, with production expected to commence in 2020.



(ends)



Saab Australia Congratulates BAE Systems Australia on Future Frigate Selection

(Source: Saab; issued June 29, 2018)

Saab Australia congratulates BAE Systems Australia on being selected to deliver Australia’s next generation warships under the Future Frigate program.



Saab Australia and BAE Systems Australia have enjoyed a long and successful collaboration on many naval programs, including the highly successful ANZAC frigate, and we now look forward to continuing our close working relationship on this major project.



It was announced in October 2017 that Saab Australia would develop and supply the tactical interface for the nine new ships being built under the Future Frigate program. (Emphasis added—Ed.)



“The combination of BAE Systems first-class Type 26 frigate design and Saab’s tactical interface, based on the 9LV Combat Management System, will provide the Royal Australian Navy with a world-leading capability of which Australians can be truly proud,” says Andy Keough, Managing Director of Saab Australia. “We warmly welcome the selection of BAE Systems Australia for the Future Frigate project, and we anticipate continuing strong cooperation between our companies as the design and development process progresses. We now eagerly await the start of the work.”



Saab’s involvement in the Future Frigate program is the latest chapter in the company’s 31-year history of supporting the Royal Australian Navy. The 9LV Combat Management System was selected for the ANZAC class frigates in 1987, and it is now installed, or contracted for delivery, in four classes of RAN ships for a total of 24 vessels. For the Future Frigate program, the 9LV tactical interface will be integrated with the US Aegis system and the Australian-designed-and-built CEA phased-array radar.



“Saab Australia’s involvement in this major project is great news for the South Australian economy,” says Keough. “The company has taken on an additional 70 staff over the past six months, and the Future Frigate project will lead to another 200 jobs over the next two years and throughout the life of the project.”



Keough says Saab has shown strong commitment to Australia through such initiatives as the development of a purpose-built research and systems-development centre in Adelaide as well as close engagement with local universities, technical colleges and schools to grow our future engineering workforce.





Saab serves the global market with world-leading products, services and solutions within military defence and civil security. Saab has operations and employees on all continents around the world. Through innovative, collaborative and pragmatic thinking, Saab develops, adopts and improves new technology to meet customers’ changing needs.



-ends-

