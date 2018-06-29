The Hunter Class - Defending Australia and Securing Our Shipbuilding Sovereignty

(Source: Prime Minister of Australia; issued June 29, 2018)

BAE Systems Maritime has been selected by Australia as the preferred tenderer to supply nine Future Frigates worth about A$35 billion, subject to conclusion of final negotiations; the deal will be submitted to Parliament in early 2019. (BAE image)

The Turnbull Government will deliver one of the world’s most advanced anti-submarine warfare frigates, create 4,000 Australian jobs and secure a local naval shipbuilding industry for decades to come.The frigates, to be designed by BAE Systems and built by ASC Shipbuilding, are central to our plan to secure our nation, our naval shipbuilding sovereignty and create Australian jobs.BAE’s Global Combat Ship – Australia will provide our nation with one of the most advanced anti-submarine warships in the world - a maritime combat capability that will underpin our security for decades to come.The Future Frigates, named the Hunter class, will be built in Australia, by Australians, using Australian steel.This $35 billion program will create 4,000 Australian jobs right around the country and create unprecedented local and global opportunities for businesses large and small.The Hunter class will begin entering service in the late 2020s replacing the eight Anzac Frigates, which have been in service since 1996.The Turnbull Government is committed to give our military the potent naval capability it needs.The Future Frigate program is one of Australia’s most significant investments in military capability.It provides a unique opportunity to not just strengthen, but guarantee Australia's naval shipbuilding sovereignty.The next generation of frigates will be built by ASC Shipbuilding at the Osborne Naval Shipyard. ASC Shipbuilding, currently wholly owned by the Commonwealth, will become a subsidiary of BAE Systems during the build. This ensures BAE Systems is fully responsible and accountable for the delivery of the frigates and ensures the work will be carried out by Australian workers and create Australian jobs.The Commonwealth of Australia will retain a sovereign share in ASC Shipbuilding while BAE manages the program. At the end of the program the Commonwealth will resume complete ownership of ASC Shipbuilding, thereby ensuring the retention in Australia of intellectual property, a highly skilled workforce and the associated equipment.By the conclusion of the frigate build, ASC Shipbuilding will be a strategic national asset capable of independently designing, developing and leading the construction of complex, large naval warships.This does not affect the Offshore Patrol Vessels, Air Warfare Destroyers, or the sustainment of the Collins Class submarines and will not preclude ASC Group from pursuing future shipbuilding opportunities.Following a rigorous and comprehensive Competitive Evaluation Process, the Government has assessed BAE’s Global Combat Ship - Australia as the capability best suited for our nation.The Hunter class will provide the Australian Defence Force with the highest levels of lethality and deterrence our major surface combatants need in periods of global uncertainty.The Hunter class will have the capability to conduct a variety of missions independently, or as part of a task group, with sufficient range and endurance to operate effectively throughout the region.The frigates will also have the flexibility to support non-warfare roles such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.Incorporating the leading-edge Australian-developed CEA Phased-Array Radar and the US Navy’s Aegis combat management system, with an Australian interface developed by Saab Australia, the Hunter class will be one of the most capable warships in the world.The Turnbull Government’s commitment to maximise Australian Industry Content in our military capability is delivering for Australian workers and Australian businesses.BAE expects the Australian Industry Content for the Hunter class build will be 65-70 per cent which will create and secure thousands of jobs for decades.BAE has prequalified over 500 Australian businesses from every state and territory to be in the Hunter class supply chain.The Turnbull Government would like to thank BAE Systems, Fincantieri and Navantia for their participation in the extensive and thorough process of selecting Australia’s new Hunter class.(ends)