Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $96,125,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00008) to contract FA8682-16-C-0004, for Lot 11 Miniature Air Launched Decoy Jammer vehicles and support equipment.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2020.



This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2016 procurement funds in the amount of $96,125,000 are being obligated at the time of award.



Total cumulative face value of the contract is $290,996,754.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



