Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $484,268,130 modification (P00119) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for 1,574 vehicles and 7,538 kits (includes installed and packaged kits).



Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2019.



Fiscal 2016 and other procurement (Army); and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the combined amount of $484,268,130 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Warren, Michigan, is the contracting activity.



