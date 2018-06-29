Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Florida, was awarded a $288,347,355 modification (0006) to domestic and foreign military sales (United Arab Emirates) contract W52P1J-17-D-0043 for Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor Systems, subcomponent production, and technical services for the Apache attack helicopter.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales; and aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the combined amount of $288,347,355 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.



