Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

Raytheon Company Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $315,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production of the Griffin missile as well as related support for product improvements and operations and sustainment.



Work will be performed at contractor facilities in Tucson.



Fiscal 2018 research, development, testing, and evaluation funds will be obligated to satisfy the contract minimum amount. Additional funding will be obligated on a delivery/task order basis.



This contract was a sole-source acquisition made in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.



A request for information (RFI) was posted to the Federal Business Opportunities (FBO) website from Feb. 26, 2018, to March 8, 2018, with only Raytheon Company Missile Systems providing a response.



Based on the single response to the RFI, a pre-solicitation notice/intent to sole-source was posted to FBO from March 9, 2018, to 19, 2018, with no responses.



U.S. Special Operations Command contracting office, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity (H92403-18-D-0004).



-ends-

