Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $437,032,792 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00029) to contract FA8626-16-2138 for designing, fabricating, integrating, and testing complete, flight-weight adaptive engines.



The contract modification is for the execution of next generation adaptive propulsion risk reduction for air superiority applications.



Work will be performed in Cincinnati, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2022. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $25,566,999 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $1,449,920,786.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton, Ohio, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

