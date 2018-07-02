Agreement on Maintenance of Long-Range and Medium-Range Surveillance Radars Extended

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued July 02, 2018)

Based on a proposal of the Defence Forces Logistics Command, Minister of Defence Jussi Niinistö mandated the Defence Forces to conclude an extension agreement on the maintenance of Long-Range Surveillance Radar and Medium-Range Surveillance Radar systems with Thales LAS France S.A.S for 2018–2023.



Originally purchased in 1988, the Long-Range Surveillance Radar is a ground-based air surveillance radar system capable of detecting objects in distant and high altitudes. Purchased from Thales in 2009, the Medium-Range Surveillance Radar forms the core of the Air Force’s transportable air surveillance radar system. Also, Estonia uses the Medium-Range Surveillance Radar.



The agreement supports the Defence Forces in maintaining air defence capacity. The overall value of the framework agreement on maintenance for the years 2018-2023 is at its maximum EUR 20 million while its employment impact for the domestic defence industry will be over 60-person-years.



-ends-

