Turkey Orders Aselsan’s Sehat Counter-Mortar Radar

(Source: Aselsan; issued June 29, 2018)

Signing Agreement

An agreement regarding the SERHAT Counter Mortar Radar for the needs of Turkısh Armed Forces, valuing USD 40,320,000 has been signed between Aselsan and Ministry of National Defence and entered into force.



Within the context of this agreement, the deliveries will be made in between the years 2018-2021.



This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of Ministry of National Defense dated 29.06.2018.



-ends-