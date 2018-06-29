U.S. Army Places $484 Million Order for 1,574 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

(Source: Oshkosh Defense; issued June 29, 2018)

OSHKOSH, Wis. --- Oshkosh Defense, LLC announced today that the U.S. Army has placed a $484 million order for 1,574 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) and associated installed and packaged kits.



“This latest order follows the completion of the Multiservice Operational Test and Evaluation (MOT&E) conducted by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps and further demonstrates that the JLTV program continues to be a top modernization priority for our armed services,” said George Mansfield, Vice President and General Manager of Joint Programs at Oshkosh Defense. “The JLTV is ready to support our troops, and we look forward to getting more soldiers and Marines into this extremely mobile, protected, and proven next-generation light tactical vehicle.”



In addition to the recently completed operational testing, the JLTV also completed Reliability Qualification Testing earlier this year, accumulating over 100,000 miles and exceeding reliability requirements.



To date, Oshkosh has produced more than 2,000 JLTVs and has delivered more than 1,600 JLTVs to the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. A Full Rate Production (FRP) decision is expected in FY19.





Oshkosh Defense is a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life cycle sustainment services.



