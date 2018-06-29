Contract 700M NOK for JSM Test Missiles

(Source: Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace; issued June 29, 2018)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) has signed a contract worth 700M NOK with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency for JSM test missiles for the integration phase on the F-35.



As a result of the successful flight test in March and finalization of the development phase in June, the project enters into an F-35 integration phase up to 2023. This phase includes delivery of a number of test missiles, captive-carriage-, safe separation- and live firing tests.



“The JSM project continues on schedule and is the only 5th generation missile available on F-35 representing a significant market potential”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



