Japan to Buy Advanced U.S. Radar for Missile Defense System (excerpt)

(Source: The Asahi Shimbun; published June 29, 2018)

Japan will next week pick a U.S.-made advanced radar for its multibillion-dollar missile defense system, an upgrade that could help ease trade friction with Washington and provide cutting-edge protection against the arsenals of North Korea and China, sources said."Aegis will be a big-ticket purchase; it will be a nice gift for President Trump," said a Japanese government official, referring to the ground-based Aegis Ashore system.Japanese officials could make their radar choice as early as Monday for two Aegis Ashore batteries it wants to deploy in 2023. That means the purchase can be added to a defense budget proposal slated for release in August, three sources with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, declining to be identified because they are not authorized to speak to the media.The candidates are Raytheon Co's SPY-6 and a version of Lockheed Martin Corp's Long-Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), the sources said. Japan had sought the SPY-6 when it agreed to buy Aegis Ashore last year, but Washington was reluctant to supply it.The Japanese budget proposal comes amid an easing of tensions following the June 12 meeting in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Although Japanese military planners still see North Korea as an immediate danger, they view China's growing military power as a bigger long-term threat.The People's Liberation Army Rocket Force controls an arsenal of hundreds of ballistic missiles that could reach Japan. Upgrades to Japan's missile defenses system would make it one of the world's most advanced.Japanese defense officials have estimated the cost of the two Aegis Ashore batteries at about $2 billion. The final tally, including the SPY-6 or LRDR, which can detect targets several times farther away than existing Aegis systems operated by Japan or the U.S., could be at least twice that, the sources said. (end of excerpt)-ends-