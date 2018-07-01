Airbus’ Majority Stake In C Series Partnership with Bombardier and Investissement Québec Comes Into Effect

(Source: Airbus; issued July 1, 2018)





Airbus now owns a 50.01% majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, while Bombardier and Investissement Québec own approximately 34% and 16% respectively.



CSALP’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2017 it generated revenues of € 59 billion restated for IFRS 15 and employed a workforce of around 129,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



(ends)

Bombardier Confirms the Closing of the C Series Transaction

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued July 01, 2018)

MONTREAL --- The closing of the previously announced C Series transaction between Airbus SAS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Airbus SE, Bombardier Inc. and Investissement Québec came into effect on July 1, 2018. Airbus now owns a 50.01% majority stake in C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), while Bombardier and Investissement Québec (acting as mandatory for the government of Québec) own approximately 34% and 16% respectively. CSALP’s head office, primary assembly line and related functions are based in Mirabel, Québec.



Furthermore, as previously announced, Bombardier has issued today in the name of Airbus SAS warrants exercisable for a total number of 100,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting) in the capital of Bombardier, exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price per share equal to $1.74 US, being the U.S. dollar equivalent of $2.29 Cdn on June 29, 2018.





With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services.



-ends-

