Trump Promises Ankara to Take Necessary Steps for F-35s: Turkish FM

(Source: Hurriyet Daily News; published June 29, 2018)





Speaking at a televised interview on June 29, Çavuşoğlu said there were no problems with the procurement of F-35 warplanes from the United States so far, and he did not think there would be any problems in the future.



Çavuşoğlu said Turkey had conveyed discomfort about the issue to Trump, who said necessary steps would be taken.



A working group between Turkey and the U.S. will convene in Ankara on July 13 and another working group will meet later to discuss the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), he said. (end of excerpt)



Click here for the full story, on the Hurriyet Daily News website.



(ends)

