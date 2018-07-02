Anzac Enterprise Delivers on One Million Hour Target

(Source: Royal Australian Navy; issued July 02, 2018)

The alliance of partner industries charged with supporting Navy’s Anzac-class Frigates have reached a significant safety milestone.



The Warship Alliance Management Agreement (WAMA) have clocked up one million work hours without a lost time injury (LTI).



General Manager Mr Tom Quaye said by achieving this milestone the alliance had positioned itself well ahead of the national average in terms of providing a safe workplace for its employees.



“According to recent data from Safe Work Australia, the construction industry average for LTIs per million work hours is eight which makes this achievement all the more impressive,” he said.



“Achieving this result while operating in a complex environment, where high risk construction activities are undertaken on a daily basis, is a credit to the dedication of all enterprise participants in their robust focus on the safety of their people.”



The WAMA is a strategic partnership between the Commonwealth of Australia, BAE Systems, SAAB Australia, and Naval Ship Management Australia to deliver total asset management of the Anzac class Frigates.



After completing a successful initial 18-month program agreement, the WAMA recently entered into its second program agreement term for a period of five years.



Anzac System Program Office Director Mr Gary Watson said the million-work hour achievement was a demonstration of how the Defence industry and the Commonwealth Government can work together to deliver the support that Navy requires.



“It ensures that the Anzac class ships will be sustained for the remainder of their service life, allowing the capability to be in place until they are replaced by the future frigate fleet,” he said.



HMAS Arunta is currently undergoing the Anzac Midlife Capability Assurance Program (AMCAP) at BAE Systems in Henderson, Western Australia. She is the first frigate to receive the upgrade.



