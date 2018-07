Signing Agreement

(Source: Aselsan; issued July 02, 2018)

An agreement regarding the SARP Remote Controlled Weapon Station for the needs of Turkish Land Forces, Gendarmerie General Command and Coast Guard Command valuing EUR 94,696,000 has been signed between ASELSAN and BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.



Within the context of this agreement, the deliveries will be made in between the years 2018-2021.



This disclosure is made with respect to the permission of BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. dated 02.07.2018.



