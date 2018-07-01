Newest Project 20380 Corvette Gromky to be Commissioned According to Schedule

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued July 01, 2018)

The long-term plan for supplying the Armed Forces with the newest samples of armaments and military hardware is being implemented within the State Defence Order in accordance with the schedule.



So, the Pacific Fleet’s newest corvette Gromky, which is currently under mooring tests at the Komsomolsk-on-Amur shipyard, has already settled and is gradually being accepted from industry representatives. The corvette crew is fully manned by contract servicemen, experienced in surface service and will soon be able to provide ship trials.



Earlier, during a working trip to defence industry enterprises, the Deputy Minister of Defence Aleksey Krivoruchko confirmed that the Pacific Fleet would receive the Project 20380 corvette Gromky in the near future.



"We hope that the corvette will pass to the acceptance base in Vladivostok within a month," said Aleksey Krivoruchko to journalists on Saturday.



