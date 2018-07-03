Tejas Begins Operations from Sulur Station

(Source: Times of India; published July 3, 2018)

COIMBATORE, India --- Indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas of No 45 squadron 'The Flying Daggers' formally started operations from the Air Force Station at Sulur in Coimbatore under group captain S Dhankhar on Monday.



The Southern Air Command base at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has been entrusted with the responsibility of integrating the fighter in the Air Force's concept of operations.



Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Southern Air Command) RKS Bhadauria formally took part in the inaugural ceremony.



Tejas is the first advanced fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India by the Bengaluru headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. It is equipped with a satellite-aided inertial navigation system.



The aircraft has a digital computer-based attack system and autopilot mode. It can fire air-to-air missiles, carry bombs and precision guided ammunition.



The No 45 squadron has been involved in training aircrew and would now undertake operations and maintenance of the aircraft under group captain S Dhankhar.



With the deployment of Tejas, the 'Flying Daggers' would take up wartime role towards safeguarding national skies, a release said.



-ends-

